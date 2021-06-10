TheWrap Hires Digital Veteran Dan Strauss as Chief Digital Officer

TheWrap is pleased to announce that digital veteran Dan Strauss has joined the company as its first chief digital officer.

Strauss is charged with growing TheWrap’s subscription, licensing, partnership and audience segments, improving customer experience, developing new products, as well as ensuring that cutting-edge technology supports the media company’s top-quality journalism. He joined on June 1.

“Dan is an incredibly exciting addition to our leadership team,” CEO and founder Sharon Waxman said. “TheWrap has entered a new phase of growth after emerging successfully from the challenges of the pandemic year. Dan is a key element of that growth strategy and an important addition to our top-notch management team.”

Strauss added, “I’m thrilled to join Sharon and TheWrap organization to deliver exceptional products, partnerships and customer experiences that drive audience acceleration, new product development and revenue growth.”

Before joining TheWrap, Strauss held leading roles at top publishers during a career building digital media businesses. Most recently, he was the Chief Product Officer at Tribune Publishing and previously was the general manager for The Hollywood Reporter/Billboard.

Strauss is one of a number of recent strategic hires at TheWrap. Last year, the company brought on sales veteran Lynne Segall as chief revenue officer. Both the roles of CRO and CDO are new positions and critical pieces of the company’s growth strategy as the only independent news media company covering the business of Hollywood. Nina Brown was promoted to senior vice president, marketing and events, as TheWrap continues to innovate around its brand-defining events under TheGrill and WrapWomen banners.

TheWrap has also continued to expand its news coverage coming out of the pandemic, with a greater focus on its awards editorial and screening series, as well as PRO industry insider analysis. New additions include media and tech reporter Antoinette Siu and awards-season writers Joe McGovern and Jason Clark.

