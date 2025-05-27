TheWrap Bolsters Business and Tech Coverage, Hires Roger Cheng as Managing Editor for Business

TheWrap is pleased to announce that veteran business and technology editor Roger Cheng will be joining TheWrap as managing editor for business and PRO subscribers, bringing with him decades of experience leading newsrooms and shaping coverage.

A former reporter for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, Cheng was recently the head of news, executive editor and senior writer for nearly a dozen years at CNET, the world’s largest consumer tech news and reviews site.

Cheng, who is based in Los Angeles and starts on June 23, is the latest in a string of experienced hires by TheWrap this year, including Media Editor Brian Lowry and SVP for Editorial Strategy Tom Lowry.

Cheng has spent more than 20 years covering the impact and consequences of technology on our lives. He has covered the rise of mobility and the smartphone for The Wall Street Journal and the Dow Jones Newswires, shaped coverage of tech’s impact at CNET and then later as editor-in-chief of Cord Cutter News. From covering the launch of the original iPhone to today’s AI revolution, Cheng has consistently sought to bring unique insight and perspective to readers around the world.

“Roger is an exciting addition to our editorial leadership team, and brings a vast well of knowledge in the sector of tech and business reporting,” said Sharon Waxman, TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief. “His knowledge will continue to broaden and deepen TheWrap’s ability to serve industry professionals who see us as an essential partner for staying ahead in a changing business.”

“I’m thrilled to join The Wrap and look forward to taking its talented reporters and editors to the next level,” Cheng said. “Diving into the world of entertainment marks an exciting new adventure for me, but the mission remains the same: producing high-quality, must-read stories that make an impact.”

“”I have known Roger going back to our days competing against each other as part of the media and tech reporting scrum in New York City. He was always formidable,” said SVP of Editorial Strategy Lowry. “That is why I could not be more thrilled to have Roger join our team to help take our coverage to the next level.”