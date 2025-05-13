TheWrap Earns 15 SoCal Journalism Awards Nominations, Including Best Website

TheWrap has earned 15 Southern California Journalism Awards nominations, including Best Website, the LA Press Club announced on Tuesday.

Founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman was nominated for her reporting on the Academy Museum’s Jewish founders exhibit and reporting from Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

TheWrap senior writer Drew Taylor was nominated in the Entertainment News category for his exclusive reporting on the final days of “Coyote vs. Acme” as Warner Bros. looked to shelve the completed film.

Senior film reporter Jeremy Fuster was nominated for Best News Feature for his reporting on IATSE members looking for set safety changes. Fuster was also nominated in the Film Feature, Documentaries/Animation/Indies category for his story on indie filmmakers self-distributing their films.

And in the Culture News category, Raquel Harris and Sharon Knolle were nominated for their reporting on child actor safety in the wake of “Quiet on Set” revelations.

Waxman, Jennifer Laski, Erin Hughes and Steve Pond were nominated in the Entertainment Personality/Interview category for the Visionaries conversation between “Sing Sing” director Greg Kwedar and star Colman Domingo.

Additionally, TheWrap’s unique publication TheWrapBook earned nominations for Portrait Photo for Barry Keoghan and Willem Dafoe (Stefano Tonchi, Michaela Dosamantes, Andrew Wren, Stefan Ruiz) and Naomi Watts (Stefano Tonchi, Michaela Dosamantes, Andrew Wren, Molly Matalon) and Feature Photo for Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning (Stefano Tonchi, Michaela Dosamantes, Andrew Wren, Philip Sinden).

Also in TheWrapBook, Pond was nominated for his epic Martin Scorsese interview.

Robert Hofler was nominated for Criticism of Theater/Performing Arts and Richard Stellar was nominated in the Personality Profile, Music/Art Personalities category for his story on “Silo” composer Atli Örvarsson.

TheWrap was also nominated in the Best Website category.

The winners were announced at an awards dinner gala in Los Angeles on June 22. See the full list of winners at the LA Press Club’s website.