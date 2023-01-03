TheWrap is delighted to announce that Adam Chitwood and Jethro Nededog have been promoted to Co-Executive Editors of TheWrap, effective immediately. They will report to Editor In Chief Sharon Waxman.

Nededog most recently led TheWrap’s PRO subscription service as the Assistant Managing Editor for Business, focused on serving the industry professional, while Chitwood has led the expansion of TheWrap’s audience team as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience, focused on features and news articles for entertainment’s most obsessive fans.

Going forward, they will share the responsibilities of leading TheWrap’s best-in-class newsroom with news breaks, analyses, exclusive reporting and compelling features. TheWrap is also pleased to announce that Lawrence Yee rejoins our newsroom as Deputy Editor for Audience. He previously served as Deputy Editor for the newsroom.

“Jethro and Adam are the right leaders for our newsroom and I could not be more excited to see them step up into these new roles,” said Waxman. “They share a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry and bring years of management experience as well as a passion for journalism that is the bedrock of TheWrap. I know they will be an incredibly successful team.”

Over the past year, Nededog has successfully expanded the editorial offering of TheWrap’s subscription service aimed at the entertainment industry professional, with a mix of deeply reported news stories, financial analysis, commentary and exclusive data on streaming, television and other entertainment trends.

Prior to that role, he was a Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly and the Entertainment Editor at Insider. Previously, Nededog served as TheWrap’s TV Editor.

“In the middle of the pandemic, I decided that if I were going to continue in journalism that it would have to be as an agent of change, able to influence company culture and help others to do good journalism and not just push more content across the digital plain,” said Nededog. “I found that at TheWrap and WrapPRO. I’ve never felt more certain I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. The entertainment world, the culture and the workplace is shifting and I’m excited to be in the thick of it all as TheWrap’s co-executive editor.”

Chitwood came to TheWrap a year and a half ago from Collider where he served various key roles for 11 years, including as Managing Editor. He established and led TheWrap’s audience team while also learning the ins and outs of a breaking news trade publication.

“The past year at TheWrap has been the most exciting professional experience of my life,” Chitwood said. “I was given the trust and freedom to create and grow a consumer-facing content strategy that would expand TheWrap’s already robust entertainment coverage, and felt supported and encouraged at every step to truly build something new. To work with this wonderful team on an even grander scale and help steer TheWrap’s voice, editorial strategy and culture is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Thom Geier, TheWrap’s Executive Editor since 2019, and a top editor at the site since 2015, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. TheWrap thanks Thom for his many years of excellent work.

