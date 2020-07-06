TheWrap scored 14 nominations for the L.A. Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards, including best website for an internet-only news outlet, the organization announced Monday.

TheWrap founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman picked up three nominations, for Entertainment Journalist of the Year, best individual blog (“The Decade When Hollywood Cracked Open -In Praise of the 2010s“) and for best film entertainment news for a story with film and business reporter Trey Williams, “Indie STX Entertainment Seeks Cash or a Buyer After String of BoxOffice Flops.”

Awards editor Steve Pond earned a nomination for film news feature for “How ‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho Created the Year’s Most Dangerously Charming Film,” while head film critic Alfonso Duralde was recognized in the Obituary/In Appreciation for Film/TV Personalities category for “Doris Day Appreciation: Sweetness and Light Met Grit and Tenacity, Both on Screen and Off.”

Also Read: 'TheWrap-Up' Podcast: 'The Morning Show' Star Mark Duplass

Creative director Ada Guerin and her team picked up three nominations, for the cover art of “Emmy Magazine Comedy/Drama/Actors Issue” (featuring photography by Shayan Asgharnia) as well as Best Entertainment Photo for work by Elisabeth Caren and HollenderX2.

Executive Editor Thom Geier and critic Robert Hofler were both nominated for their theater reviews, while director Cameron Crowe got a nod for his lifestyle feature, “Read the Unpublished Cameron Crowe Story That Inspired ‘Almost Famous.'”

Contributors Mary Murphy and Michele Willens received two nominations, for their film/TV commentary piece, “‘Clemency,’ ‘Just Mercy’ Shed Light on Prisoners’ Plights” and for their group blog “With Anti-Semitism on the Rise, The Jewishness of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Is a Marvel.”

Winners of the L.A. Press Club’s 62nd Annual SoCal Journalism Awards will be announced on August 29 during an online ceremony; the organization was forced to cancel its live event due to the coronavirus pandemic.