TheWrap is excited to announce that Tomris Laffly will step into the position of chief film critic, steering the site’s film criticism of new releases and festival titles. Laffly, who is based in New York, will report to film editor Kristen Lopez, who joined the newsroom in January.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Tomris as our new chief film critic after enjoying her writing for so many years. Tomris has the heart and soul of a true lover of film, which comes through in her thoughtful, deeply nuanced and lyrical writing,” said TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. “We are lucky to have her passion and deep knowledge on our site.”

“I am immensely honored and excited to join The Wrap team as their lead critic,” said Laffly. “I look forward to working closely with Kristen Lopez, a fantastic writer and editor whose passion for this art form I both admire and share.”

Laffly has been a longtime freelance critic and essayist with articles published in Variety, RogerEbert.com and the Los Angeles Times among other outlets. She has a special interest in the awards season, filmmaking crafts and women in film and covers film festivals throughout the year including Sundance, TIFF and Telluride. She has served in numerous nominating committees for the Gotham Awards since 2018 and was a part of the 2023 SXSW narrative feature jury.

Laffly is taking over the position from Alonso Duralde, who served as TheWrap’s chief film critic for 12 years.

