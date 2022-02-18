TheWrap-Up Podcast: Fallout After Our Exposé of a TikTok Talent Manager

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” host Sharon Waxman and guest co-host and TheWrap assistant managing editor of audience, Adam Chitwood, take a look at the latest Hollywood headlines, including the insanely huge Super Bowl ratings, and how the upcoming takeover of WarnerMedia by Discovery will impact the creative media heads at networks like HBO.

Then, after Sharon shares her weekly Wax-on/Wax-off picks, we move on to massive news out of the Viacom/CBS investor call, where it was announced the company was rebranding as Paramount. Joining us for expert analysis is TheWrap’s TV Editor Tony Maglio, who details how the company is approaching the ongoing streaming wars, and the content library they are boosting — and whether it’s enough to cut through a cluttered landscape.

And finally, Sharon and Adam are joined by TheWrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez to discuss his recent report where several social media stars shared their stories about Hollywood manager Brad Lambert who has been accused of mismanaging and taking advantage of his clients (Lambert vehemently denies any wrongdoing). TikTok star Matt Ramos, aka Supes, joins our hosts to share his own story.

Listen to this week’s “Wrap-Up” below:

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. She dives into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech.