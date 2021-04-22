‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Promising Young Woman’ Writer/Director Emerald Fennell

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the terrible week for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the rotating guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” and the week of reckoning for mega-producer Scott Rudin.

Then, with the Oscars this Sunday, we bring on TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond to give us his predictions for the big night. Will there be one big winner? Is there a category he’d bet his life on? We’ll break it all down.

Finally, our interview with Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-nominated writer/director of “Promising Young Woman.” She talked about the film managed to balance different genres and if she’s done telling this type of story (hint: She’s not).

SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Omny Studio | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.