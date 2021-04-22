We've Got Hollywood Covered
Oscar Predictions 2021: We Predict the Winners in All 23 Categories (Photos)

TheWrap Award Editor Steve Pond breaks down all the key races in one of the weirdest movie years ever
Steve Pond | April 22, 2021 @ 7:30 AM
Best Picture  Nominees: "The Father" •"Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Mank" • "Minari" • "Nomadland" • "Promising Young Woman" • "Sound of Metal" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" • Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Best Director  Nominees:  Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" • David Fincher, "Mank" • Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round" • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" • Predicted winner: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Best Actor  Nominees:  Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" • Gary Oldman, "Mank" • Steven Yeun, "Minari" • Predicted winner: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Best Actress  Nominees:  Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" •Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" • Predicted winner: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Best Supporting Actor  Nominees:  Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" • Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" • Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal" • Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah" • Predicted winner: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Best Supporting Actress  Nominees:  Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" • Olivia Colman, "The Father" • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" • Yun-Jung Youn, "Minari" • Predicted winner: Yun-Jung Youn, "Minari"
Best Adapted Screenplay  Nominees:  "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • "The Father" • "Nomadland" • "One Night in Miami" • "The White Tiger" • Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Best Original Screenplay  Nominees:  "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Minari" • "Promising Young Woman" • "Sound of Metal" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" •  Predicted winner: "Promising Young Woman"
Best Cinematography  Nominees:  "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Mank" • "News of the World" • "Nomadland" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" • Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Best Costume Design  Nominees:  "Emma" • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • "Mank" • "Mulan" • "Pinocchio" • Predicted winner: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" 
Best Film Editing  Nominees:  "The Father" • "Nomadland" • "Promising Young Woman" • "Sound of Metal" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" •  Predicted winner: "Sound of Metal" 
Best Makeup and Hairstyling  Nominees:  "Emma" • "Hillbilly Elegy" •"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • "Mank" • "Pinocchio" • Predicted winner: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" 
Best Original Score  Nominees:  "Da 5 Bloods" • "Mank" • "Minari" • "News of the World" • "Soul" • Predicted winner: "Soul" 
Best Original Song  Nominees:  "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" • "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest" • "Io sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami" • Predicted winner: "Io sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"
Best Production Design  Nominees:  "The Father" • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • "Mank" • "News of the World" • "Tenet" • Predicted winner: "Mank"
Best Sound  Nominees:   "Greyhound" • "Mank" • "News of the World" • "Soul" • "Sound of Metal" • Predicted winner: "Sound of Metal" 
Best Visual Effects  Nominees:  "Love and Monsters" • "The Midnight Sky" • "Mulan" • "The One and Only Ivan" • "Tenet" • Predicted winner: "Tenet"
Best International Feature Film  Nominees:  "Another Round," Denmark • "Better Days," Hong Kong • "Collective," Romania • "The Man Who Sold His Skin," Tunisia • "Quo Vadis, Aida?," Bosnia & Herzegovina • Predicted winner: "Another Round"
Best Animated Feature  Nominees:  "Onward" • "Over the Moon" • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" • "Soul" • "Wolfwalker" • Predicted winner: "Soul"
Best Documentary Feature  Nominees:  "Collective" • "Crip Camp" • "The Mole Agent" • "My Octopus Teacher" • "Time" • Projected winner: "My Octopus Teacher"
Best Documentary Short Film  Nominees:  "Colette" • "A Concerto Is a Conversation" • "Do Not Split" • "Hunger Ward" • "A Love Song for Latasha" • Predicted winner: "A Love Song for Latasha"
Best Animated Short Film  Nominees:  "Burrow" • "Genius Loci" • "If Anything Happens I Love You" • "Opera" • "Yes-People" • Predicted winner: "If Anything Happens I Love You"
Best Live Action Short Film  Nominees:  "Falling Through" • "The Letter Room" • "The Present" • "Two Distant Strangers" • "White Eye" • Predicted winner: "Two Distant Strangers"