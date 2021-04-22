Oscar Predictions 2021: We Predict the Winners in All 23 Categories (Photos)

Searchlight
Best Picture Nominees: "The Father" •"Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Mank" • "Minari" • "Nomadland" • "Promising Young Woman" • "Sound of Metal" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" •
Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Best Director Nominees: Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" • David Fincher, "Mank" • Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round" • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" •
Predicted winner: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Best Actor Nominees: Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" • Gary Oldman, "Mank" • Steven Yeun, "Minari" •
Predicted winner: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Best Actress Nominees: Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" •Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" •
Predicted winner: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Best Supporting Actor Nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" • Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" • Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal" • Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah" •
Predicted winner: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Best Supporting Actress Nominees: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" • Olivia Colman, "The Father" • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" • Yun-Jung Youn, "Minari" •
Predicted winner: Yun-Jung Youn, "Minari"
Best Adapted Screenplay Nominees: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" • "The Father" • "Nomadland" • "One Night in Miami" • "The White Tiger" •
Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Best Original Screenplay Nominees: "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Minari" • "Promising Young Woman" • "Sound of Metal" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" •
Predicted winner: "Promising Young Woman"
Best Cinematography Nominees: "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Mank" • "News of the World" • "Nomadland" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" •
Predicted winner: "Nomadland"
Best Costume Design Nominees: "Emma" • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • "Mank" • "Mulan" • "Pinocchio" •
Predicted winner: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Best Film Editing Nominees: "The Father" • "Nomadland" • "Promising Young Woman" • "Sound of Metal" • "The Trial of the Chicago 7" •
Predicted winner: "Sound of Metal"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees: "Emma" • "Hillbilly Elegy" •"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • "Mank" • "Pinocchio" •
Predicted winner: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Best Original Score Nominees: "Da 5 Bloods" • "Mank" • "Minari" • "News of the World" • "Soul" •
Predicted winner: "Soul"
Best Original Song Nominees: "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" • "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest" • "Io sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami" •
Predicted winner: "Io sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"
Best Production Design Nominees: "The Father" • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" • "Mank" • "News of the World" • "Tenet" •
Predicted winner: "Mank"
Best Sound Nominees: "Greyhound" • "Mank" • "News of the World" • "Soul" • "Sound of Metal" •
Predicted winner: "Sound of Metal"
Best Visual Effects Nominees: "Love and Monsters" • "The Midnight Sky" • "Mulan" • "The One and Only Ivan" • "Tenet" •
Predicted winner: "Tenet"
Best International Feature Film Nominees: "Another Round," Denmark • "Better Days," Hong Kong • "Collective," Romania • "The Man Who Sold His Skin," Tunisia • "Quo Vadis, Aida?," Bosnia & Herzegovina •
Predicted winner: "Another Round"
Best Animated Feature Nominees: "Onward" • "Over the Moon" • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" • "Soul" • "Wolfwalker" •
Predicted winner: "Soul"
Best Documentary Feature Nominees: "Collective" • "Crip Camp" • "The Mole Agent" • "My Octopus Teacher" • "Time" •
Projected winner: "My Octopus Teacher"
Best Documentary Short Film Nominees: "Colette" • "A Concerto Is a Conversation" • "Do Not Split" • "Hunger Ward" • "A Love Song for Latasha" •
Predicted winner: "A Love Song for Latasha"
Best Animated Short Film Nominees: "Burrow" • "Genius Loci" • "If Anything Happens I Love You" • "Opera" • "Yes-People" •
Predicted winner: "If Anything Happens I Love You"
Best Live Action Short Film Nominees: "Falling Through" • "The Letter Room" • "The Present" • "Two Distant Strangers" • "White Eye" •
Predicted winner: "Two Distant Strangers"