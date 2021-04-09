TheWrap Wins 2 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

TheWrap Awards Editor Steve Pond and “The Wrap-Up” podcast won top prizes Friday night at the L.A. Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Pond won for best obit/appreciation of a music/arts personality for “Little Richard Appreciation: He Summed Up Rock ‘n’ Roll in a Phrase.” Pond also picked up third place for his film feature “How ‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho Created the Year’s Most Dangerously Charming Film.”

TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman, Daniel Goldblatt and Trey Williams took the top prize in the radio/podcast news feature category for “The Wrap-Up: The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.”

TheWrap finished third as best entertainment website. Waxman, who founded TheWrap and serves as editor in chief, also picked up third place for Online Journalist of the Year and second place in the entertainment blog category her WaxWord column “The Decade When Hollywood Cracked Open – In Praise of the 2010s.”

Williams also earned second prize in diversity/gender commentary for his essay “Why #BlackLivesMatter Matters: Because of How Little Has Changed for People Like Me” and another second place for his entertainment industry business story “Inside Endeavor’s Dire, Debt-Filled Fall From Hollywood’s Heights.”

Film Editor Beatrice Verhoeven earned a third place for her TV feature “How Hollywood Actors Are Weathering the Pandemic: No Auditions, No Side Jobs, a Lot of Hustle.“

Creative director Ada Guerin and the photographer duo HollenderX2 earned a second place for the animation/moving graphic of “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

In addition, columnists Mary Murphy and Michele Willens picked up two second-place mentions, for their film commentary “‘Clemency,’ ‘Just Mercy’ Shed Light on Prisoners’ Plights” and for the arts commentary piece “Will the Troubadour, Site of So Many ClassicMusic Moments, Survive the Pandemic?“