TheWrap Wins 3 Awards at LA Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards

TheWrap nabbed three awards at the L.A. Press Club’s 62nd Annual Southern California Journalism Awards, which were held virtually Saturday night.

Creative director Ada Guerin and photographer Shayan Asgharnia won Best Cover Art for TheWrap’s “Emmy Magazine Comedy/Drama/Actors Issue,” which featured “Barry” star Anthony Carrigan. “The cover art for TheWrap’s winning entry is striking and lures the reader inside to read the whole issue,” the judges said.

Critic Robert Hofler won Best Criticism of Theater/Performing Arts for his theater reviews. The judges said of his work, “Hofler combines lively, conversational writing with a keen understanding of the theater.” TheWrap’s executive editor Thom Geier came in second place in the same category.

Cameron Crowe (yes, that Cameron Crowe) won Best Lifestyle Feature for “Read the Unpublished Cameron Crowe Story That Inspired ‘Almost Famous.'” Judges said of his work, “This is a standout among the entries in this category. It’s surprising it went unpublished for so long. Intriguing from beginning to end.”

TheWrap founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman placed third in the Best Individual Blog category for “The Decade When Hollywood Cracked Open – In Praise of the 2010s.”

Alonso Duralde took second place in the Obituary/In Appreciation for Film/TV Personalities category for “Doris Day Appreciation: Sweetness and Light Met Grit and Tenacity, Both on Screen and Off.”

Guerin also placed second in the Best Entertainment Photo category for a photo of Trevor Noah with photographer HollenderX2 and third in the category as well with photographer Elisabeth Caren for a photo of Sophie Turner as Selena Meyer.