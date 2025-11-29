Canada’s CBC sketch comedy series “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” parodied President Donald Trump reading a fictional children’s book titled “Quiet Piggy!” which was written and named after Trump’s controversial “quiet, piggy” remarks towards a female journalist.

“Everyone knows I love kids,” a faux Trump said before a few children waiting to be read a story in the video that was posted on Tuesday. “So, I wrote a book about the lying liars who write about me. Here it is! ‘Quiet Piggy.’ Just like I yelled on a plane, quite frankly.”

He continued with his book, in which he breaks down his contentious run-in with Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey.

“These swine called reporters, they drive me insane. Who let these farm animals onto my plane? They ask me about Epstein, I say, ‘It’s no biggie.’ Then they press me again, and I say: ‘Quiet, Piggy!’ That’s the book title, kids, try and keep up.” Trump said.

The video also highlighted the real Trump’s claims that convicted musician and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs requested a presidential pardon.

Watch the clip below.

“Let me drink my Diet Coke, watch me take a big swiggy while I think about how I can pardon P. Diddy,” Trump read. “He got a bum rap and we’re doing everything we can. We’re talking to some very good people.”

And of course, the Canadian show’s sketch wouldn’t be complete if it didn’t mention Trump’s push to make Canada the 51st state of the U.S.

“So get off my plane, make your way to the crates. I’ve got things to acquire, like the 51st state!” Trump read. “Or maybe just Alberta, it’s the one with the oil. It’s the only one you want.”

He continued before ending his story: “Shut up, pig! Why don’t you try it? ‘Quiet, piggy! Piggy, be quiet.’”

After he was done, he asked the children if they had any questions, to which one boy said: “This book sucks.”

Trump’s response: “Quiet, hog!”

Watch the full video above.