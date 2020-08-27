Go Pro Today

‘This Is Us,’ Dick Wolf’s ‘Chicago’ Franchise, ‘The Voice’ Get Fall Premiere Dates at NBC

Christopher Meloni’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” pushed to midseason

| August 27, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
This Is Us Season 4 finale

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

NBC has set fall premiere dates for some of it scripted series, with “This Is Us” and all three “Chicago” series to return in November.

NBC, like many of the other broadcast networks, will kick off its fall season with an unscripted- and import-heavy schedule next month as scripted series begin get back into production after delays caused by the pandemic.

Jane Lynch’s reboot of “Weakest Link” will premiere on Monday, Sept. 28, following the premiere of the Canadian medical drama “Transplant” and the return of “American Ninja Warrior” earlier in the month.

The first scripted series to debut will be Martin Gero’s quarantine video chat comedy “Connecting …” on Thursday, Oct. 1. That will be followed by the returns of “Ellen’s Game of Games” on Tuesday, Oct. 6, “The Voice” on Monday, Oct. 19 and “Superstore” on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“This Is Us” will have a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the three-hour block of “Chicago” dramas retuning on Wednesday, Nov. 11. “Law & Order: SVU” will return on Thursday, Nov. 12, followed by the return of “The Blacklist” closing out the week on Friday, Nov. 13.

Though previously announced for a fall premiere, the Christopher Meloni-led “SVU” spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will be held until 2021 along with the debut of the network’s other new series, “Kenan,” “Mr. Mayor,” “That’s My Jam,” “Small Fortune,” “True Story,” “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Young Rock.”

The rest of the network’s returning series will also be slated for midseason, including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” “Making It,” “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

See NBC’s full fall premiere date below.

SEPTEMBER
“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)
“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)
“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 5:20 p.m.)
“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)
“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER
“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)
“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)
“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)
“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER
“This Is Us” (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)
“Chicago Med” (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)
“Chicago Fire” (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)
“Chicago P.D.” (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)
“Law & Order: SVU” (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)
“The Blacklist” (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

