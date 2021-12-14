‘This Is Us’ Final Season: Chrissy Metz Says 2 ‘Very Important’ Characters Will Reach ‘End of Their Journey’

“This Is Us” fans will soon be saying goodbye to all of the Pearsons when the final season of the NBC family drama debuts next month. But star Chrissy Metz says at least two of those goodbyes won’t be due to the fact the show is ending, so much as the “end” of the characters’ “journey.”

“People are going to be on the edge of their seats with characters’ health issues,” Metz told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Monday, when asked to give a “cryptic clue” about the final episodes of “This Is Us.” “Also, what it means for the family and decisions that have to be made — the dynamic of children in the family. Two very important characters, we will see the end of their journey and that’s always just so difficult. It’s going to be a lot.”

Because Metz spends most of the rest of her interview with EW diving into what’s in store for Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) as they reach the end of their marriage, with fans now knowing that she will one day in the not-so-distant future be marrying her boss at the music school, Phillip (Chris Geere), we’re 100% sure she’s not talking about the “end” for Kate and Toby as a couple, and is definitely teasing two different deaths.

Of course, “This Is Us” has always been a puzzle box, so we’re not putting money down on that yet.

Metz says she hopes fans approach the final season, which is sure to be its most “emotional” yet, “with a very open heart.”

“I really think it’s important to feel all the feelings,” she told EW. “I think a lot of people don’t watch the show because they’re so afraid to feel everything that’s going to come up. But what is so special about the show is that you can relate. You can either wish you would have said something or wish you didn’t say something through these characters. And if you can watch it with just the most vulnerable, open heart, you really are going to get so much from it — and also grow from it.”

The sixth and final season of “This Is Us” premieres Jan. 4 at 9/8c on NBC.