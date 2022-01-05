The cast of "This is Us"; The cast of "Black-ish" (NBC/ABC)

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Final Season Premiere Doubles ‘Black-ish’ Final Season Premiere

January 5, 2022

The “This Is Us” final season premiere doubled the “Black-ish” final season premiere in ratings and total viewers on Tuesday. Of course, one is a high-rated drama starting its sixth season and one a modestly rated comedy in its eighth season, and they only go head-to-head during “Black-ish’s” 9:30-10 p.m. half-hour, but still interesting enough to point out.

Technically, “Black-ish” had the better lead-in, as time period premieres of new NBC sitcoms “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” underwhelmed. The time period premiere of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which followed a strong start from new series “Judge Steve Harvey,” performed better.

