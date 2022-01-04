The Cleaning Lady - Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Cleans Up With Series Premiere

by | January 4, 2022 @ 9:22 AM

But ABC tops Monday’s primetime ratings with start to new ”Bachelor“ season

“The Cleaning Lady” series premiere didn’t exactly wipe the floor with its competition on Monday, but it cleaned up enough for Fox. Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” also officially premiered last night on NBC, just to lesser success — and with a lesser lead-in. (“Officially” there because there was previously a preview.)

Monday’s highest-rated broadcast program among adults 18-49 was the Season 26 premiere of “The Bachelor.” The return of the dating competition led ABC to a win in the key demo’s ratings, but didn’t perform nearly as well in terms of total viewers.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

