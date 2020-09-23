Go Pro Today

‘This Is Us’ Premiere Date Moves Up Two Weeks

NBC drama will debut Tuesday, Oct. 27

| September 23, 2020 @ 6:45 PM
This is Us - Season 4

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

NBC has moved up the Season 5 premiere date for “This Is Us” to Oct. 27, the network announced Wednesday.

The family drama was initially scheduled to debut in November, but the announcement of the date change was made Wednesday during the season finale of “America’s Got Talent.” It will be one of the network’s first scripted dramas to return with new episodes this fall, following the returns of “The Voice,” “Superstore” and the social distancing comedy “Connecting…” next month.

The 20th Television-produced series is set to begin filming on Thursday.

Also Read: NBC Is Developing a 'Modern Reimagination of a Shakespearean World' That Sounds an Awful Lot Like 'Hamlet'

Series creator Dan Fogelman tweeted last month that the new episodes would address COVID “in present day” and incorporate the pandemic into the planned storylines for the season.

“We’ve decided to attack things head on,” he wrote. “Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters – Same planned ending. Same route to get there.”

The end of “This Is Us” Season 4 took place in the spring of 2020, right before the pandemic hit and included a far off time jump to decades into the future — but also one to Aug. 31, 2020, where a small group of the Pearson family were all alone together in a cabin — which could easily be worked into a story about how the Pearsons are living through COVID-19 just like the rest of us at that point in time.

The series stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson. Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

The series is coming off five Emmy nominations for its fourth season, with guest star Ron Cephas Jones taking home his second award for his role on the series on Sunday.

64 Biggest 'This Is Us' Tearjerker Moments - So Far (Photos)

  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • Jack and Rebecca This Is Us NBC
  • Kate Toby This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • Kevin and Sophie This Is Us NBC
  • Kevin This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us Jack Pearson NBC
  • Deja This Is US NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 2 NBC
  • Tess This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 Blake Stadnik NBC
  • This Is Us Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 Sterling K Brown Randall NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us Sterling K Brown Randall Pamela Adlon NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
1 of 66

Deaths, births, slow-cookers — where does it end?!?

Four seasons into "This Is Us" and the only thing fans can rely on more than the fact that they're sure to get at least one twist or turn when they tune in each week is that they are definitely going to shed at least one -- and usually more -- tear per episode. Ahead of the NBC family drama's Season 4 finale tonight, Tuesday, TheWrap has rounded up the show's biggest tearjerker moments -- both good and bad -- so far. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

Also Read: Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

View In Gallery

Related Content