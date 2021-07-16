This Is Us Blackish

NBC/ABC

How ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Black-ish’ Performed in Latest Emmy-Nominated Seasons

by | July 16, 2021 @ 11:04 AM

Regular nominees have September’s ceremony and one more season to finally win the big one
tony maglio ratings report banner

“This Is Us” and “Black-ish” both earned Emmy nominations on Tuesday and are the only two broadcast series in contention for top honors in their respective genres this year. The NBC drama drew its fourth Outstanding Drama nod in five seasons, and the ABC sitcom earned its fourth nomination for top comedy in seven seasons.

Though neither has ever won those top categories, that nomination domination is pretty darn good. But how were their Nielsen ratings this season? Readers of this column probably already know “This Is Us” hugely outperforms “Black-ish,” but did it hold up better in an environment where basically every show declines every year?

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Big Brother 23

Ratings: First ‘Big Brother 23’ Elimination Leads CBS to Thursday Win
does black widow have a post-credits scene

Will the Delta Variant Derail Box Office After ‘Black Widow’?
ABC

Ratings: ABC Dunks on Wednesday Competition as Bucks Tie Up NBA Finals
The Underground Railroad

New Streaming Subscribers Picked Amazon and Discovery+ in Q2
jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Sanjay Gupta (Photos)
All Star Game

Ratings: MLB All-Star Game on Fox Sends ‘AGT’ to the Dugout
donald trump facebook

How Trump’s Lawsuits Can Hurt Big Tech Even if He Isn’t Going to Win
The Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Are Happy the Stanley Cup Is Over
disney kareem daniel

How Disney’s Kareem Daniel Became the Most Powerful Figure in Hollywood You’ve Never Heard Of
Hollywood sign IATSE

Why Are Women in Skilled Hollywood Jobs Making $16 an Hour?
Gossip Girl

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts as Most-Watched New Series Since HBO Max Launch