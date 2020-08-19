Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Caught on Hot Mic Using Homophobic Slur

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman apologized and left the television broadcast Wednesday night after he was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.
Just before the 7th inning, Brennaman appeared to be finishing a sentence that ended with “the f– capitals of the world.” He then immediately transitioned into a promo.
WARNING: This video contains graphic language
Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv
A short time later, Thom Brennaman returned to apologize, before exiting the broadcast for the night.
“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” he began, before being interrupted by a home run. “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s gonna be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck – for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It never has been. And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”
Thom Brennaman has been with Fox Sports for 27 years and also serves as one of the network’s lead announcers for the NFL.
The Cincinnati Reds have yet to comment on the incident.
