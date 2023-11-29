Thomas Augsberger, Producer and Media Consultant, Dies at 60

Thomas Augsberger, a German-born film producer and media consultant, died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 60. No cause of death has been released.

Born in Munich, germany in 1963, Augsberger pursued many different interests throughout his unconventional careers. Trained as an opera singer, he also modeled before becoming an attorney and then enterting entertainment as a producer.

In 2002, he founded Eden Rock Media, a production outfit and consulting compan. Through that banner, he served as executive producer on the Anthony Hopkins film “Solace” (2016), the horror-comedy “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” (2011), as well as projects like “Incident at Loch Ness” (2004) and “Mr. Brooks” (2007).

His most recent projects were the TV series “Professionals” (2021), written by Michael Colleary and starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling, and “Spy City,” written by William Boyd and starring Dominic Cooper.

In addition to Eden Rock Media, Augsberger was a founding partner of Filmaka, BestEverChannels, and Liquid Light, and he served served on the board of Lionsgate from 2002-2004. At the time of his death, he was a member of the boards of BEC, Liquid Light, and the U.S.-based PVOD platform ROW8.

Zack Penn, director of “Loch Ness” and a longtime friend of Augsberger, said in a statement, “There are people you rarely hear about that are as responsible for films as any director, writer, or star. People like Thomas Augsberger – a smart, sunny, and relentless force of nature who willed so many films into existence. He was a great lawyer, producer, athlete, opera singer, and most of all, husband and father. It pains me to know that I won’t hear that deep baritone again, I will miss him terribly.”

“Thomas was wholly unique and a special colleague in our business, so many great memories created during 30 years of friendship. Always thoughtful, articulate, tough and deeply human – that was his super power. No surprise that he is so loved and has so many friends. He will be deeply missed and our hearts are with his family,” Lionsgate’s Joe Drake said.

“Knowing Thomas for the better part of 30 years I’ve never stopped admiring his enthusiasm for life and his essential optimism. Truly one of the most affable, gregarious and surprising people you will ever meet. I knew him best as a friend, a passionate film producer, and a deeply loving and engaged husband and father. And on the surprising front, an opera singer, former male model, and a shockingly quick and agile tennis and soccer player,” former Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich, Augsberger’s friend, said in a statement.

“The second to last time I saw Thomas was at UCLA to hear Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wesson talk about their book “Hollywood: The Oral History.” Thomas was happily there with his 16 year-old daughter Helena, who is, unsurprisingly, already a passionate filmmaker herself. Thomas will be missed by all who knew him.”

Augsberger is survived by his wife, Jana, his daughters Tessa Lili and Helena Lucia, and his son Nicholas Alfred.