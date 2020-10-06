‘Thomas & Friends,’ Film About Iconic Blue Engine, in the Works at Mattel

Mattel and Marc Forster’s production company 2Dux² will develop a feature film based on “Thomas & Friends,” the iconic franchise about the beloved blue engine.

Forster will also direct the film, and will produce alongside Mattel Films and co-founder and co-CEO of 2Dux² Renée Wolfe. Alyssa Hill and Jesse Wigutow wrote the script. Robbie Brenner will executive produce and lead the project for Mattel Films alongside supervising producer Kevin McKeon.

“Thomas & Friends” is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Thomas was first created in 1945 by Rev. W. Awdry in stories for his son, Christopher, to introduce him to the wonder of trains. Thomas’ stories are currently being told through the “Thomas & Friends” TV series, which is now in its 24th season, as well as toys, books, and more.

“Thomas is a beloved global franchise that focuses on the importance of friendship, a theme that resonates deeply with children and parents around the world,” Brenner said. “Marc is an incredible storyteller and I look forward to partnering with him to tell Thomas’ story in a modern and unexpected way.”

“Thomas has been a personal favorite of mine since childhood,” Forster added. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Robbie and the entire team at Mattel, and embarking on this beautiful journey with such a timeless property.”

Other Mattel Films projects in development include films based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe, and Wishbone.

Alyssa Hill is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment as well as Mahdi Salehi and Katherine McClure at HJTH. Jesse Wigutow is represented by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.