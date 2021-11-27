Singer Thomas Wells, known for his performances on the “X-Factor,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” died earlier this month in a Texas hospital. He was 46.

A freak conveyor belt accident at a tire factory took Wells’ life, his wife Jessica told TMZ.

Jessica told TMZ that her husband was working at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma when he got caught in an automatic conveyor belt that did not stop, and when he couldn’t get help from doctors at a nearby hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma, he was airlifted to Tyler, Texas, in hopes that specialists there could help.

Wells’ wife posted a video of her first visit to his grave, where she shares the heartbreak of his last moment, to Facebook. “I feel like it’s not real but I know it is,” she said tearfully. “He was my best friend.

“I will always love you babe!!” she captioned the video. “Your the bestest man in the whole world!! Until we meet again in heaven…you sing with the angels!! Thomas…”

“Thomas’s real passion was music,” his obit reads. “He taught himself to play instruments by ear at a very young age and sang in choir both in school and church.”

“Thomas had an amazing voice and loved singing hymns as well as contemporary music,” it continues. “He loved to make people laugh. He always had a smile and loved to joke and give people a hard time. He was a great entertainer and always became the center of attention.”

Thomas is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jessica; parents, Ricky and Rosemary Dean; sister and brother-in-law, Brandi and Robert Williams; two nephews, Nathan and Zachary Williams; two nieces, Belle and Abbi Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kevin and Yvonne Willis; brothers-in-law, Justin Willis, Johnathan Willis and wife, Monica; grandmother, Pat Dean; grandparents, Gayle and Bettye Shockley; grandparents-in-law, Jerry and Velma Johnson; uncles, Marshall Littleton, Orion Shockley and wife Cayla, Gaylon Shockley; aunts, Linda Smith, Amber Stump and husband Patrick, Becky Parsons and husband Scott and a host of cousins, friends and other family members.