‘Last Night in Soho’s’ Thomasin McKenzie to Star in Sundance Now Series ‘Totally Completely Fine’

Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ streaming platform, has unveiled two upcoming series: “Totally Completely Fine” starring Thomasin McKenzie (“Last Night in Soho”) and “Sanctuary” with Elaine Cassidy (“The Wonder”).

The Sundance Now Original shows — set for a 2023 premiere — join a previously announced slate of series that feature actors Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”), Temuera Morrison (“The Book of Boba Fett”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”).

Inspired by true events, “Totally Completely Fine” is a six-part dark comedy that explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship and the ways in which sadness can unite people. It follows a 20-something Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), whose life is a mess. The logline continues, “Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavored vape and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop shack and is tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge. Strangely enough, they’ve responded to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself?”

“Sanctuary” is a fantasy-mystery series based on the novel by V.V. James. Set in a small fictional U.K. town of the same name, chaos ensues when the local golden boy dies in an unexplained accident. Accusations of murder start flying and Sanctuary’s resident witch (Cassidy) and her daughter (Hazel Doupe) are quickly embroiled in a modern-day witch-hunt.