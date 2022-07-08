"Thor: Love and Thunder" is now in theaters, boasting a larger cast than any Thor movie before it. Of course, most of them are familiar faces, bringing in old friends and new.
Still, it can be a bit hard to keep track of everyone, especially considering how the MCU has expanded over the years, and even just since the events of "Avengers: Endgame." So, in case you can't quite place a name with the faces on screen, we'll do it for you.
Here's the cast of "Thor: Love and Thunder," and the characters they're playing.
Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth)
With "Thor: Love and Thunder," the god of thunder becomes the only MCU hero to headline four solo outings. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, this time wielding Stormbreaker, following the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame."
Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman)
It's been a few years since we've seen her, but Jane Foster has finally returned to the MCU. In "Thor: Love and Thunder," she follows her comic book arc of becoming Mighty Thor, and fights alongside Thor and Valkyrie in battle. But don't worry, the scientist side of her is still very much in play.
Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)
First introduced in "Thor: Ragnarok," Valkyrie returns in "Love and Thunder," once again played flawlessly by Tessa Thompson. She's as sassy as ever, only this time, she's the king of New Asgard. Thor bestowed the honor upon her following "Avengers: Endgame."
Korg (Taika Waititi)
Taika Waititi's rock creature -- technically called a Krogan -- quickly became a fan favorite in "Thor: Ragnarok." He's quirky and quick, and makes for plenty of laughs. Perhaps that's why they chose him to narrate the story of the Space Viking.
Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)
Thor and his comrades face a formidable foe in this film, coming in the form of Gorr the God Butcher. Disillusioned by the gods of the world, he seeks to destroy every single one of them. Unfortunately, that means he's coming for the god of thunder.
Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)
After "Avengers: Endgame," Thor teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, helping them help people throughout space. So yes, Star-Lord and the gang are back for "Love and Thunder." But he and Thor still butt heads on who's in charge.
Nebula (Karen Gillan)
She might hate the Guardians, but they are the closest thing Nebula has to a family at this point. So, she sticks with them, and fights alongside them in "Love and Thunder."
Mantis (Pom Klementieff)
Mantis doesn't do a ton in "Love and Thunder," but she is still faithfully with the team. She even helps Peter find Thor when they need his help. Fortunately, she doesn't need to forcibly get a deity to fall asleep this time.
Drax (Dave Bautista)
As eager as ever, Drax is ready to blow away any enemies. And, as always, he's as blunt -- and literal -- as we've come to know him to be.
Rocket (Bradley Cooper)
The good news is, Rocket doesn't openly try to steal body parts just for giggles in "Thor: Love and Thunder." He's just helping out the team as he's needed. Don't worry though, he's still cranky.
Groot (Vin Diesel)
He still only ever says "I am Groot," but the sentient tree alien is as joyful as ever in "Thor: Love and Thunder." This time around, he's in his late teens or perhaps early adulthood. Either way, he's pretty sassy.
Zeus (Russell Crowe)
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. So naturally, the god of thunder meets the god of lightning in this film. But uh, it's not exactly smooth sailing with Zeus, especially when he accidentally flicks all of Thor's clothes off -- in front of a hall full of other gods.