Ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival tonight, MGM has released the first trailer for George Miller’s next film after “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” and anyone who knows how crazed, colorful and generally bats— that movie was won’t be disappointed at the first look at his latest.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” stars Tilda Swinton as an academic who while attending a conference in Istanbul encounters Idris Elba as a millennia old Djinn — or genie — who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Swinton’s character however doubts whether Elba’s Djinn is the real deal, and she also knows full well of the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. But The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past, eventually beguiling her to make a wish that surprises them both.

It’s even more of the madness that Miller has become known for since his sensational “Fury Road” from 2015. Miller made this smaller, more intimate film in between filming for his upcoming “Furiosa,” which is a prequel film based on the story of Charlize Theron’s “Fury Road” character.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is based on a short story called “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt, and George Miller also wrote the screenplay with Augusta Gore.

MGM is releasing “Three Thousand Years of Longing” in theaters on August 31, and it first makes its premiere at Cannes out of competition beginning Friday.

Check out the first full trailer for the film above.