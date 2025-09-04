‘Thursday Murder Club’ Launches Netflix Back to No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Last week’s Samba TV Wrap report led with an unusual sighting: an “Alien” (and a Hulu show) topping the most-watched streaming programs chart.

Now, one week after “Alien: Earth” ended an 11-week chart-topping run for Netflix, the big streamer strikes back, taking the top two spots in this week’s chart.

“The Thursday Murder Club” debuts at number one this week, with 2.5 million households watching a group of senior citizen sleuths led by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley.

“Katrina: Come Hell and High Water,” also a debut, is second this week. The three-part documentary from directors Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, and Spike Lee arrives 20 years after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and takes a close look at the storm’s impact two decades later.

The unseated “Alien: Earth” slides down to third this week after becoming the first Hulu title to top the chart in 16 months. With four episodes left, it remains to be seen if it can top the chart again. It will certainly have stiff competition: the second half of “Wednesday’s” latest season arrived on Netflix this week, likely elevating that title back to the top of the chart.

Up next, we have a pair of chart mainstays. “KPop Demon Hunters” remains a true outlier in the streaming ecosystem as it stays on the chart for the eighth straight week. It falls one spot to number four this week – not bad for a feature-length film that came out more than two months ago.

In fifth is Prime Video’s hit “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” The third season of the coming-of-age drama has been on the chart for seven consecutive weeks and remains one of Amazon’s biggest streaming hits. Even as summer fades, expect the series to stick around until its late September finale.

Back to Netflix with “Hostage,” as the political thriller miniseries holds steady in sixth place. It’s followed by “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” a debut for the new Prime Video series. The action thriller is a sequel to the 2022 series “The Terminal.”

In eighth, the Netflix teen drama “My Life with the Walter Boys” returns. That’s followed by a different flavor of teenage series, with the documentary “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish.”

Closing out the charts is “Thunderbolts*” on Disney+. The latest Marvel Studios film landed in theaters back in May, and after nearly $200 million in domestic box office returns over the summer, it arrived on streaming on Aug. 27.

“America’s Got Talent” snags the top two spots on the linear chart for the second-straight week. The super-popular NBC competition is nearing the end of its 20th season, with the finale scheduled for Sept. 10.

After that, we have a pair of specials. “Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey” is third this week, with journalist Diane Sawyer offering an inside look at the famous actor’s relationship with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, amid his dementia diagnosis. That’s followed by “Toby Keith: American Icon” on NBC. The two-hour concert special is a re-airing of a one-off that originally aired a year ago.

This week, fifth place goes to “American Ninja Warrior,” which aired its Season 17 finale on NBC on Aug. 25. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” lands in sixth this week, followed by four episodes of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.