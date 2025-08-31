7 Cozy Mystery Movies Like ‘Thursday Murder Club’

Cozy mystery murder movies are all the rage right now, especially with the popularity surrounding Netflix’s “Thursday Murder Club.” Happily, the genre is one that has existed for decades and there are plenty of options out there for the amateur sleuths among us.

Here are 7 movies like “Thursday Murder Club” to satiate the “whodunnit” instinct.

Knives Out

Knives Out and its sequel have been credited with reintroducing the murder mystery genre to new audiences, and for good reason. Daniel Craig stars alongside Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas as a detective set on cracking a murder case.

Clue

Perhaps one of the best known comedy/mystery films about solving a murder mystery is Clue, which was inspired by the beloved board game and stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd. The movie wasn’t an immediate success, but has since gained cult classic status among fans.

Gosford Park

Gosford Park has one of the best ensemble casts assembled maybe ever. Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith, Charles Dance, Kelly Macdonald, Clive Owen and Helen Mirren all star in this 2001 offering that inspired “Downton Abbey.”

See How They Run

See How They Run premired in 2022 and stars Kieran Hodgson and Pearl Chanda. The movie is set in London’s West End in the 1950s and centers around plans for a film adaptation of a popular stage production — that is, until a member of the crew is found dead.

Towards Zero

This French offering stars Francois Morel, Danielle Darrieux, Melvil Poupaud and more and is set in the home of a wealthy woman who invites her friends and family to a party — but ends up murdered.

Murder Mystery

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star in this 2019 comedy/mystery about a married couple who find themselves accidentally embroiled in a murder case onboard a millionaire’s yacht.

7 Women and a Murder

This Netflix film stars Diana Del Bufalo as Susanna, who has recently traveled home for the holidays — and is hiding a secret. The family’s patriarch is found dead in his bed, which sets off a series of accusations and hijinks as the rest of the household tries to figure out who killed him.