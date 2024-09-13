‘Thursday Night Football’ 2024 Opener Becomes Prime Video’s 3rd Most Watched Game With 14.96 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Thursday Night Football” is back on Prime Video, with the 2024 season opener smashing records for the Amazon-owned streamer.

The Buffalo Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins averaged 14.96 million viewers — the third most-watched game ever on Prime Video, despite a 1% decrease from last year’s 15.06 million viewers who tuned into the Vikings vs. the Eagles, and the third consecutive season opener to reach over 13 million average viewers.

The game’s average viewership topped the TNF on Prime 2023 season average of 11.86 million by 23%. It also registered a peak audience of 18.09 million — an all time high for TNF on Prime.

Thursday’s viewership within the 18-34 demographic averaged 7.44 million viewers, a 36% increase over last year’s 5.49 million. The median age of the game’s audience was 46, more than seven years younger than the NFL average on linear networks through the first week of the 2024 season.

TNF’s pregame show also achieved its highest average audience in history with 1.88 million viewers and a 35% increase over last year’s season average of 1.39 million, setting an all-time season high.

Since its debut on Prime Video in 2022, nearly two-thirds of all “Thursday Night Football” presentations (19 of 31) have attracted an average audience of over 10 million viewers.