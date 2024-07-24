Tia Mowry tearfully demanded action against police brutality after the fatal shooting of a Black Illinois woman, who was killed after she called officers to her home out of fear that someone was trying to break in.

“Okay, so — sorry,” Mowry said in an Instagram video post Tuesday as she tried to gather her emotions. “I know that this is a very unglamorous video, but I just saw the video of Sonya, and my heart goes out to her family. I am literally shaking right now because to see how someone’s life can be taken in such a way is so terrible and so disgusting. When is this going to stop?”

Watch the video below:

The actress went on to address the need for folks with large platforms and followings to speak up.

“I saw many people talk about influencers and how people need to say something, and here I am,” Mowry continued, adding that she fears for the life of her 13-year-old son, Cree. “You all know how passionate I am about my community and my people, and to have a young Black boy who is tall, who is Black and I guess what I’m saying is, I worry. I worry. And now I’m going to have to have another conversation with him about being careful. When is this going to stop? When is enough enough?”

Mowry’s call to action came after now-terminated Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Sean Grayson, fatally shot Massey, 36, in the face while responding to the Springfield resident’s call in the early morning of July 6. The shooting occurred after officers searched her home for an intrusion. While standing in her living room, Grayson instructed Massey to remove a boiling pot of water from her stove to avoid causing a fire. The officers then began backing away from Massey, which seemingly prompted her to question why they were distancing themselves. The officers said “away from your hot steaming water.”

“Away from your hot steaming water? Oh, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Massey, who her daughter confirmed as a diagnosed paranoid-schizophrenic, replied.

Immediately after, Grayson removed his gun from his holster and pointed it at Massey.

“You better f–king not. I swear to God, I’ll shoot you in your f–king face,” Grayson said with his hand on his gun just before removing it from his holster.

With Grayson’s gun directed at her, Massey immediately ducks to the ground and apologizes to the officer. Bodycam footage released Tuesday shows Massey place the pot on the ground, but Grayson proceeded to fire at least three shots at her. She died from a shot to the head.

Since the incident, a slew of celebs and politicians have responded to her killing, including Solange Knowles, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Grayson, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, CNN reports.

Massey’s family also called for an investigation into Grayson’s hiring due to their concerns over his past working at six law enforcement agencies over the course of four years as well as two DUI charges on his record. Grayson submitted a not guilty plea in connection to Massey’s killing.

Watch Mowry’s tearful demand for justice in the video above.