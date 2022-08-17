Toronto International Film Festival has revealed its Short Cuts lineup, featuring 39 live-action narrative, documentary, and animated shorts films from 18 countries.

Presented by TikTok, the program represents a blend of returning filmmakers and newcomers. Alice Rohrwacher’s “Le Pupille,” co-produced by Alfonso Cuarón, will make its Canadian premiere at the festival. Honor Swinton Byrne of “The Souvenir,” which screened at TIFF in 2018, stars in Hazel McKibbin’s “She Always Wins.” Actor Kiawentiio of 2020 TIFF awardee “Beans” is back, this time in Asia Youngman’s “N’xaxaitkw.” Other TIFF alum with new shorts in the program are Sarah McCarthy, Mbithi Masya, Matthew Rankin, Carol Nguyen, Karen Chapman, and Sophy Romvari.

Award-winning animated shorts that made the cut include “The Flying Sailor” and “Ice Merchants.” On the documentary side, “Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles” by Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, “Anastasia” by Sarah McCarthy of the U.K., and “Quiet Minds Silent Streets” by Toronto’s Karen Chapman will make their North American, Canadian and World premieres, respectively.

All Short Cuts films are eligible for three jury-selected IMDbPro Short Cuts Awards: Best Film, Best Canadian Film, and the Share Her Journey Award for best film by a woman, along with the Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award.

Read below for the full Short Cuts lineup.



À la vie à l’amor – Emilie Mannering | Canada

World Premiere



Against Reality – Olivia Peace | United States of America

World Premiere



Airhostess-737 – Thanasis Neofotistos | Greece

North American Premiere



All-inclusive (Todo incluido) – Duván Duque Vargas | Colombia, France

World Premiere



Anastasia (Анастасия) – Sarah McCarthy | UK

Canadian Premiere



Baba – Mbithi Masya | Kenya

World Premiere



backflip – Nikita Diakur | Germany, France

North American Premiere



CANARY – Pierre-Hugues Dallaire, Benoit Therriault | Canada

North American Premiere



Diaspora – Tyler Mckenzie Evans | Canada

World Premiere



Gary Screams For You – Cody McGlashan, Nolan Sordyl | United States of America

World Premiere



Hills and Mountains (Koha wa Tapaha) – Salar Pashtoonyar | Afghanistan, Canada

World Premiere



I’m On Fire – Michael Spiccia | United States of America, Australia

World Premiere



Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez | Portugal, France, United Kingdom

North American Premiere



It’s What Each Person Needs – Sophy Romvari | Canada

World Premiere



Lay Me by the Shore – David Findlay | Canada

North American Premiere



Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher | Italy, United States of America

Canadian Premiere



Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (Літургія протитанкових перешкод) – Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk | Ukraine, United States of America

North American Premiere



Mirror Mirror – Sandulela Asanda | South Africa

World Premiere



Municipal Relaxation Module – Matthew Rankin | Canada

World Premiere



N’xaxaitkw – Asia Youngman | Canada

World Premiere



Nanitic - Carol Nguyen | Canada

World Premiere



No Ghost in the Morgue (Pas de fantôme à la morgue) – Marilyn Cooke | Canada

Canadian Premiere



Pleasure Garden – Rita Ferrando | Canada

World Premiere



Quiet Minds Silent Streets – Karen Chapman | Canada

World Premiere



Rest Stop – Crystal Kayiza | United States of America

World Premiere



Same Old – Lloyd Lee Choi | United States of America, Canada

North American Premiere



Scaring Women At Night – Karimah Zakia Issa | Canada

World Premiere



Shadow of the Butterflies (الفراشات خيال) – Sofia El Khyari | France, Qatar, Portugal

North American Premiere



She Always Wins – Hazel McKibbin | United States of America, United Kingdom

World Premiere



Simo (سيمو) - Aziz Zoromba | Canada

World Premiere



Snow in September (9-р Сарын Цас) – Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir | Mongolia, France

North American Premiere



The Chase – Gurjeet Kaur Bassi | Canada

World Premiere



The Flying Sailor – Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis | Canada

North American Premiere



The Garbage Man (O Homem do Lixo) – Laura Gonçalves | Portugal

North American Premiere



The Melting Creatures (Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol) – Diego Céspedes | Chile, France

International Premiere



The Pass – Pepi Ginsberg | United States of America

North American Premiere



The Water Murmurs (海边升起一座悬崖 HAI BIAN SHENG QI YI ZUO XUAN YA) – Jianying (Story) Chen | China

North American Premiere



Tremor (Beben) – Rudolf Fitzgerald Leonard | Germany

North American Premiere



Untold Hours – Daniel Warth | Canada

World Premiere