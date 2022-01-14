Tiffany Haddish Arrested on DUI Charge in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on a DUI charge on Friday morning in Georgia, with police saying she was found asleep at the wheel.

Police in Peachtree City, Ga. responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:30 AM on Highway 74. Haddish was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident, authorities told TheWrap. An officer observed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop as it pulled into the yard of a residence.

TMZ first reported the news and said that Haddish posted bail in the amount of $1,666 at approximately 6:30 AM that morning.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Haddish said that her personal life was “in shambles” after losing her dog of 13 years, a close personal mentor and also a close friend in Bob Saget, who died on Sunday.

“I’m very emotional,” she told ET. “I’ve been crying a lot ’cause it’s — that’s my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I’m sure I got them in the spiritual.”

Haddish is the star of “Girls Trip” and films such as “Night School,” “Like a Boss” and the animated “Tuca and Bertie.” She’ll next be seen in the comedies “Easter Sunday” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”