Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was back at work only a day after being arrested for an alleged DUI. On Saturday night at the Laugh Factory, after an audience member asked what had happened, Haddish joked, “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform.” She previously used a distinctly similar joke following her 2022 DUI arrest as a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

“God answered my prayers,” she added Saturday, “because God believes in me.”

Haddish later said, “I was hitting on him, too. I was like, ‘Ooh, don’t bend over.’” After the audience responded with more laughter, she asked, “Any questions?”

The joke echoed one that Haddish told as a guest on “The Tonight Show,” when Fallon asked if she “wanted to talk about” the arrest. Haddish said, “Well, I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And, uh, God went ahead and sent me four in uniform.”

Haddish was arrested on Friday after she was allegedly found asleep in her car while the engine was running, TMZ was the first to report.