Tiffany Haddish has a bone to pick over the lack of residuals she’s earned for the 2017 hit film “Girls Trip.”

Haddish, in an interview with The Associated Press, said she wasn’t properly compensated after the film was “all over” BET, VH1 and other networks when it made its way from theaters to TV and then to streamers.

“Then the streaming is everywhere, that movie,” Haddish said. “And I don’t get a dime.”

By all accounts, Haddish’s role in the film would trigger significant residuals when reaired on cable networks. The reairs of the film on streaming platforms, however, would pay a fraction of what cable TV does, which serves as a major sticking point for SAG-AFTRA in its strike against the AMPTP studios, which on Thursday hit 55 days. (The WGA strike meanwhile is at 128 days and counting).

TheWrap has reached out for comment to Universal Pictures, the distributor of “Girls Trip.” The film was produced by Perfect World Pictures and Will Packer Productions.

“Girls Trip” was released in theaters in July 2017 and was a surprise hit that summer, especially considering the decline of mainstream comedies at the box office was already fully underway. On a $19 million budget, “Girls Trip” grossed more than $140 million worldwide.

Despite its runaway success, Haddish, 43, told The AP that it was the “second-worst movie” of her career. In any event, the film, costarring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, helped propel Haddish into other big leading roles, including 2018’s “Night School” with Kevin Hart and most recently “Haunted Mansion” and “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ series.

Haddish’s comments echo Aaron Paul’s recent remarks in which the “Breaking Bad” star said he doesn’t get paid when episodes of the hit AMC show are streamed on Netflix.

“And that’s just one of the things that we’re fighting for,” the actor said.

In her interview, which you can watch at the top of this post, Haddish also discussed the first movie of her career in which she had a starring role, which she didn’t name but said came while she was homeless.

“They were supposed to pay me $1,200 to do the movie,” Haddish said. “I wasn’t in a union. It was a nonunion film so there’s nothing I could do about it. They never paid me a dime. The producers gave me 10 DVDs and said, ‘Sell those. Good luck.’”

But Haddish added she never watched the movie.

