Tiffini Hale, Former ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ Member, Dies at 46

Tiffini Hale, an original cast member on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” and singer with Disney’s pop group The Party, died on Christmas, according to a Facebook post by her former castmates. She was 46.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” the post read. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.”

The post, signed by Hale’s “Mickey Mouse Club” costars Deedee Magno, Chasen Hampton, Albert Jeune Pierre Fields and Damon Pampolina and “the entire Mickey Mouse Club Family,” went on to say that Hale’s family had asked for privacy during their time of grieving.

“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini,” the statement finished. “Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

Hale’s former costar and bandmate, Hampton, also posted a tribute to her Thursday on his Instagram account.

“She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress , and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we’re unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life.”

Hale was one of the original cast members of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” and starred on it for the show’s entirety from 1989 to 1995.

The Party, which included Hale, Fields, Hampton, Magno and Damon and was an acronym for Positive Attitude Reflects Today’s Youth, performed early 90s hits like “In My Dreams,” “That’s Why,” and “Summer Vacation.”

The group disbanded in 1993, reuniting in 2013 without Hale.