The second half of HBO’s Tiger Woods documentary drew 874,000 total viewers on Sunday night, charting significant growth over Part 1.

Part 2 of “Tiger,” which notably featured Rachel Uchitel’s first-ever sit-down interview about her relationship with Woods, grew 37% over Part 1, which scored 639,000 viewers the day of its premiere last week.

The second installment covered Woods’ downfall in the wake of multiple injuries, the infamous 2009 affair scandal that tarnished his public image and the 2017 DUI arrest that many saw as a death knell for the golfer’s career. It also covered Woods’ comeback victory at the 2019 Masters Tournament.

'Tiger' Directors on Documentary's Powerful Opening Scene That Almost Didn't Happen

“Tiger” currently stands as the most-watched HBO Sports doc since Bill Simmons’ “Andre the Giant” walked through the curtain back in April 2018. A spokesperson for HBO said last week that there have been “about 15” HBO Sports titles in the genre between the two docs.

“Tiger” hails from HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects. Alex Gibney executive produced “Tiger” alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict. Matthew Heineman and Matt Hamachek directed the documentary.

Read TheWrap’s interview with Heineman and Hamachek here.