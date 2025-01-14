Fallon Finds Comfort in TikTok Ban Knowing When RFK Jr. Takes Office ‘We’ll Still Have Things That Go Viral’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon tried to stay positive about the looming TikTok ban in his monologue for “The Tonight Show” Monday night.

The late night host quipped that, while in six days users may not have TikTok, “Once RFK Jr. takes office, we’ll still have plenty of things that go viral.” The riff came at the expense of Robert Kennedy Jr., the outspoken anti-vaxxer and Trump’s pick for Department of Health and Human Services secretary.

Following Friday’s Supreme Court hearing, the short-form video app is scheduled to shut down for American users on Sunday, Jan. 19. Users can still use the app if it is on their phone, but it will likely stop working over time.

“If the ban goes into effect, Americans can see TikToks, but the app will stop working due to a lack of updates,” Fallon said on Monday. “It’s pretty much what happened to President Biden.”

Fallon went on to joke that the popular platform does not have much of an argument, considering the “only thing they told the Court was a ban would not be very mindful or demure.”

The late night host also teased Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, saying TikTok’s odds are not looking too good since the justices simply slapped each other with tortillas the whole hearing — nodding to the viral TikTok trend.

Halfway through his monologue, Fallon was interrupted by his one-night-only co-host Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican musician entered the stage with a full band accompanied by drums, trumpets and maracas. The “King of Latin Trap” led a parade through the studio and waved his home country’s flag.

Watch Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue below: