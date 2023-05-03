TikTok Star Jackson Mahomes Charged With Aggravated Sexual Battery, Posts Bail

Jackson Mahomes, the 22-year old TikTok star, social media influencer, and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges of aggravated sexual battery.

According to online records, Mahomes was booked at the Johnson County, Kansas, Detention Center on a $100,000 bond on Wednesday morning. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional fourth count of battery.

Mahomes bonded out Wednesday afternoon, after he attended a court appearance via Zoom.

JUST IN: Jackson Mahomes bonds out of jail in Johnson County.



STORY: https://t.co/nzv615cmTp



📹: @EmilyRittman pic.twitter.com/9IjSEFsb8d — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) May 3, 2023

Police told local CBS affiliate KCTV5, that a woman in nearby Overland Park, Kansas accused Mahomes of assaulting her in February.

In March, Mahomes’ attorney denied the accusations in a statement to KCTV5.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the statement said. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Representatives for Overland Park police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

TMZ posted surveillance video on Wednesday which appears to show Mahomes kissing a woman while grabbing her by the neck at a bar-and-grill, in February. The owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, says she was the person being assaulted by Mahomes and accused him of pushing a waiter in a separate incident.

KCTV5 also reported a judge has prohibited Mahomes and his legal team from publicly addressing the charges.