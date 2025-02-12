TikTok Tops YouTube, Facebook in Key Viewing Metric

TikTok, more than any other app, is a time suck.

That is the key takeaway from a new report from Guggenheim Partners and Apptopia on Wednesday, showing American TikTok users averaged 107 minutes per day on the popular Chinese app in January. That easily topped YouTube, the next closest app, where users spent 87 minutes per day on average, as well as Facebook, which averaged 63 minutes per day per user.

The report, led by Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris, noted that TikTok’s average was beefed up by “superusers,” with 47% of daily users scrolling the app for at least 61 minutes per day.

Guggenheim’s report comes as TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains in limbo. President Donald Trump, on his first day back in the White House last month, signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension on its ban from the Apple and Google app stores.

Last year, then-President Joe Biden signed a law that required TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, to sell its U.S. business by Jan. 19, 2025, or it would be banned. The chief concern among U.S. lawmakers is that the app could act as spyware for China’s communist government — but most Americans do not seem concerned by that possibility.

It is worth noting Guggenheim’s report reinforces TikTok and YouTube are each other’s main competitors. In December, a Pew Research survey found YouTube is the most popular app among U.S. teens; the Google-owned video site is visited daily by 73% of American teens aged 13-17 — soundly beating TikTok, the next closest app, which 57% of respondents said they use on a daily basis. Instagram grabbed the bronze medal, with 50% of teens saying they use it each day.