Tim Allen Says Erika Kirk’s Grace for Charlie’s Assassin Inspired Him to Forgive His Father’s Killer

Tim Allen was so moved by Erika Kirk forgiving Charlie Kirk’s assassin that he was inspired to finally forgive his father’s killer.

The “Toy Story” alum and “Shifting Gears” star took to social media to proclaim that Erika Kirk’s strength to forgive her husband’s killer at Sunday’s memorial service for the media personality gave him the strength to finally forgive his father Gerald M. Dick’s killer.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him,’” Allen wrote. “That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all.”

Allen’s father was killed in 1964 when he was struck by a drunk driver. The actor was only 11 years old at the time and the death, unsurprisingly, had a long-lasting impact on him.

The actor posted a few times in the wake of Kirk’s assassination. On Sept. 11 he remembered the attack 24 years ago and extended a prayer for the conservative and his family.

“On this sad and day remembering 9-11,” he wrote. “I add a somber prayer for Charlie Kirks family. This is a very dark moment.”

Erika Kirk’s message of forgiveness came Sunday during a memorial service for her late husband in Arizona. It was an unexpected moment where she revealed she had forgiven Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of shooting and killing the conservative activist on Sept. 10.

“That man, that young man,” she said. “I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”

She added: “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

President Donald Trump was one of the many high profile Republicans in attendance for the memorial service. His remarks following Kirk’s were not one of peace and forgiveness.

“That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them,” Trump commented toward the end of his speech. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry Erika.”