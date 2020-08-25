Tim Allen is reuniting with his “Tool Time” co-star Richard Karn for a new home builder competition series at History, the network announced Tuesday.

The 10-episode series, tentatively titled “Assembly Required,” will “spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing.”

Allen and Karn will host and executive produce the series, which is set to premiere in 2021. The project reunites the duo more than two decades after they co-hosted the fictional show-within-a-show on ABC’s “Home Improvement.”

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society,” Allen said in a statement. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?! There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days – Richard Karn! Now we’re talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait – I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!”

The series will be produced for History by Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment. In addition to Allen and Karn, executive producers are Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Joe Weinstock, Will Nothacker, Simon Thomas, Vince Cariati and Katherine D. Fox. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef executive produce for History.

“Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison’s light bulb to the Wright brothers’ first flight,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY. “We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America’s beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better.”