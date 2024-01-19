Tim Cook’s Apple Has Been Meta’s Best Friend. Completely By Accident

Apple CEO Tim Cook disdains Meta. He’s needled the company over its scandals, urged regulators to take it on, and even disabled Meta’s internal iOS apps, throwing it into momentary chaos.

But today, Cook may be Meta’s biggest asset. And certainly not by design.

In a series of moves meant to solidify Apple’s market position, Cook’s handed Meta several gifts. He’s established a category for its riskiest bet, hampered its advertising competitors, and given its messaging apps a path to global leadership. With rivals like this, Meta might not need friends.

This week, let’s look at how Apple’s bolstered Meta’s mixed reality, advertising, and messaging bets.

Vision Pro establishes mixed reality as a category

Meta’s return on its metaverse spending hasn’t been great.