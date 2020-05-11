Tim Story is in talks to direct and produce Kevin Hart in “Night Wolf,” a high concept comic twist on the superhero genre, Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group announced on Monday.

“Night Wolf,” written by “Detective Pikachu” screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, follows a man (Hart) meeting his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf. Hart will also produce through his banner HartBeat Productions. Story will also produce through his production company, The Story Company. Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will executive produce. Bryan Smiley is overseeing production for HartBeat and will produce along with STX’s EVP of Production Drew Simon.

Tim Story is Hart’s longtime collaborator, having directed “Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man” and other stand-up comedy specials. Story is currently in post-production on “Tom & Jerry” for Warner Bros. Pictures, which will debut in 2021.

Also Read: Kevin Hart Is Stunned by Regina Hall's Makeup-Free, Messy-Hair Look (Video)

“Tim was our first choice for this project,” Fogelson said in a statement to TheWrap. “His skill with both comedy and action, along with his long history of working with Kevin on both ‘Ride Along’ films, both ‘Think Like a Man’ films, and many of Kevin’s comedy standup event films made him uniquely suited for this material. He came in with a great take and STX and HartBeat couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

Hart starred in 2019’s “The Upside,” that STX distributed, which grossed over $100 million at the box office.

Tim Story is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Hart is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA & and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin Dunham.