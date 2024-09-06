Tim Walz Mocks Trump for Insisting He Isn’t Weird 11 Times at Pennsylvania Rally: ‘OK…’ | Video

Tim Walz mocked political opponent Donald Trump on Thursday for trying to distance himself from the “weird” label that has stuck to him and running partner JD Vance.

“There’s a saying in politics: If you’re explaining, you’re losing. Last night, 11 times Donald Trump explained that he wasn’t weird,” Walz said of the Republican presidential nominee’s comments during Wednesday night’s Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity.

“We’re not weird. We’re other things, perhaps, but we’re not weird,” former president Trump told Hannity.

It's weird to be obsessed with people's personal lives. It's weird to be obsessed with people's healthcare choices. It's weird to continue…

Instead, he insisted that Walz is “weird” for calling him “weird.”

“He walks on the stage, there’s something wrong with that guy, and he called me ‘weird,” Trump said Wednesday night. “And then the fake-news media picks it up. That was the word of the day: ‘Weird. Weird. Weird.’ They were all going — but we’re not weird guys; we’re very solid people who want their country to be great again. It’s very simple.”

In his Thursday speech, Walz also referenced several of Trump’s other recent non sequitur tangents, including the now-infamous speech about “sharks and batteries and boats,” which the 78-year-old candidate has repeated multiple times.

The Democratic VP candidate also bashed the GOP’s anti-abortion and anti-IVF platform. “It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s personal lives. It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s healthcare choices,” he said.

Last month, Trump accused the Kamala Harris campaign of working with news networks to come up with the term.

“They’re weird!,” he told a crowd in Montana in August. “You know what they do? They work with the press on coming up with the sound bite … it’s just unbelievable, you know it’s not a word that’s used very much in politics, you know, it’s a terrible thing that they can do this.”

As Walz said on Thursday, “I think we’re getting under his skin there a little bit.”