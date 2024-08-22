Tim Walz Rallies Crowd – and Brings Son to Tears – in DNC Speech: ‘That’s My Dad!’ | Video

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, now officially the Democratic nominee for Vice President, channeled his days as an assistant high school football coach to rally the team in a barnstorming acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

But it was his son, Gus, who stole the show in a touching moment, widely talked about after the convention closed for the day, when Walz’s heartfelt tribute to his wife and children left Gus sobbing with pride.

“It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments,” he said. “And, when our daughter was born, we named her Hope. Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you.”

Cameras cut to Gus in the front row of the crowd as he burst out in tears, stood up and pointed back up at his father, saying “that’s my dad!”

With 75 days left until election day, Walz told the Democrats in attendance that it was time to get their heads in the game.

“It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field, and boy, do we have the right team,” he said. “Our job is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling.”

Walz also spoke about his family’s personal struggles with infertility when addressing how he and his running mate Kamala Harris will seek to protect women’s rights.

Neil Young personally allowed the Harris-Walz campaign to use his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” for Walz’s walk out song Wednesday night, a campaign official says. Walz chose the song himself.

The Minnesota governor also warned about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda. Throughout the week several individuals have read some components of the 920-page mandate on stage at the DNC, including Kenan Thompson Wednesday night. Walz made an analogy back to his days as a football coach at Mankato West High School.

“When someone takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it,” he said. “Here’s the thing, it’s an agenda nobody asked for.”

Walz rehashed the story of how he ventured into politics after being a school teacher for 15 years and a veteran for 24: “Never close the yearbook people.”

His students were the ones who initially pushed him to run for Congress as a Democrat, in a red county. One of Walz’s proudest moments serving on Minnesota state Congress was providing free breakfast and lunch to all students in the state.

“While other states were banning books from their schools, we were banishing hunger from ours,” he said, as the DNC crowd roared.

Thursday will be the final day of the Democratic National Convention and Democratic presidential candidate Harris will headline the night’s festivities. Singer-songwriter P!nk will be opening for her, and Kerry Washington will be hosting the night’s main programming.