Time Launches Editorial Time100 Voices, Combining Ideas and Opinion Sections

The vertical will feature pieces from those featured on Time100 lists 

Time100
Getty Images

Time launched an editorial platform on Monday, Time100 Voices, that it says is intended to highlight ideas and perspectives of global leaders in a new vertical. 

The new section on the Time website will feature opinion pieces and essays from people who have been previously highlighted on any of the Time100 lists. Time has spotlighted the most influential people every year since 1999 and has since spun off into power lists across industries. 

The new editorial platform is Time’s effort to combine two of its most popular verticals, Ideas and Opinion. The initiative will include a weekly newsletter Time POV, to spotlight the site’s opinion content. Time100 Voices will also have a partnership with Time’s history vertical “Made by History,” which will offer readers analysis of current events, launching Sept. 27. 

A man in a sky blue polo shirt stands in front of a small gathering of people. An Apple logo is on the wall in the back. A pair of augment reality goggles is on a stand to the right.
Read Next
Apple CEO Tim Cook Questions if Advertising With Elon Musk's X Is Still the Right Thing to Do (Video)

The platform debuted on Monday with a collection of editorials which is “reflective of the range of the Time100 community,” including Oprah Winfrey, Jose Andres, Arthur C. Brooks, Amanda Nguyen, and more. 

TIME100 Voices will be helmed by senior editor Lucy Feldman who will work with Ideas editorial director Lucas Wittmann and senior executive editor Kelly Conniff. 

The company intends to double the amount of content within Time Ideas, which currently publishes around 70 articles per month, in the next six months, a spokesperson told Axios

Cynthia Pett, Jon Liebman, Casey Wasserman, Marc Gurvitz
Read Next
Wasserman Acquires Brillstein Entertainment Partners

“The Time100 is one of the largest global communities of leaders and thought leaders in the world today,” Time CEO Jessica Sibley said. “We are proud to convene these essential perspectives with Time100 Voices as we continue to deliver on Time’s mission of spotlighting the people and ideas that are shaping and improving the world for our global audience.” 

“From human rights activists to Academy Award-winning actors to CEOs and world leaders, Time brings together the greatest thinkers and shapers in the world,” Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs said. “And, for more than 20 years, the Time100 has put a spotlight on the world’s most influential people. Now, we are thrilled to create a new platform to share their voices and elevate solutions to the world’s most significant challenges with Time100 Voices.” 

Taylor Swift, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
Read Next
Music Industry Hits All-Time Recording Revenue High: $8.4 Billion in First Half of 2023

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.