Time launched an editorial platform on Monday, Time100 Voices, that it says is intended to highlight ideas and perspectives of global leaders in a new vertical.

The new section on the Time website will feature opinion pieces and essays from people who have been previously highlighted on any of the Time100 lists. Time has spotlighted the most influential people every year since 1999 and has since spun off into power lists across industries.

The new editorial platform is Time’s effort to combine two of its most popular verticals, Ideas and Opinion. The initiative will include a weekly newsletter Time POV, to spotlight the site’s opinion content. Time100 Voices will also have a partnership with Time’s history vertical “Made by History,” which will offer readers analysis of current events, launching Sept. 27.

The platform debuted on Monday with a collection of editorials which is “reflective of the range of the Time100 community,” including Oprah Winfrey, Jose Andres, Arthur C. Brooks, Amanda Nguyen, and more.

TIME100 Voices will be helmed by senior editor Lucy Feldman who will work with Ideas editorial director Lucas Wittmann and senior executive editor Kelly Conniff.

The company intends to double the amount of content within Time Ideas, which currently publishes around 70 articles per month, in the next six months, a spokesperson told Axios.

“The Time100 is one of the largest global communities of leaders and thought leaders in the world today,” Time CEO Jessica Sibley said. “We are proud to convene these essential perspectives with Time100 Voices as we continue to deliver on Time’s mission of spotlighting the people and ideas that are shaping and improving the world for our global audience.”

“From human rights activists to Academy Award-winning actors to CEOs and world leaders, Time brings together the greatest thinkers and shapers in the world,” Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs said. “And, for more than 20 years, the Time100 has put a spotlight on the world’s most influential people. Now, we are thrilled to create a new platform to share their voices and elevate solutions to the world’s most significant challenges with Time100 Voices.”