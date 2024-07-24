‘Time Bandits’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Lisa Kudrow is back with a new gang of friends in “Time Bandits” — and with Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement at the helm of this adaptation, they’re on an unprecedented mission.

Depending on your tastes in 1980s pop culture, the original “Time Bandits” may have been a treasure, or nightmare fuel — or maybe both! But, even though the Apple TV+ series is inspired by the Terry Gilliam film, it does deviate in places (we won’t spoil how though). Waititi and Clement bring this show to life.

Here’s what you need to know.

When does “Time Bandits” premiere?

“Time Bandits” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes Wednesday, July 24.

Where is “Time Bandits” streaming?

“Time Bandits” will be streaming on Apple TV+.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

Technically, weekly. After the first two episodes premiere on July 24, Apple will release two new episodes weekly through Aug. 21. So, here’s how that schedule breaks down:

Episodes 1 and 2: Stream Wednesday, July 24

Stream Wednesday, July 24 Episodes 3 and 4: Stream Wednesday, July 31

Stream Wednesday, July 31 Episodes 5 and 6: Stream Wednesday, Aug. 7

Stream Wednesday, Aug. 7 Episodes 7 and 8: Stream Wednesday, Aug. 14

Stream Wednesday, Aug. 14 Episodes 9 and 10 (season finale): Stream Wednesday, Aug. 21

What is “Time Bandits” about?

“Time Bandits” follows Kevin Haddock as he embarks on an adventure through time. It turns out, his bedroom is a way-station on a cosmic map, which he learns when Penelope (Kudrow) and her gang of bandits stumble into his room unexpectedly.

Together, they’re out to steal some of the most important artifacts from various times in human history. But when the demon chasing them finds Kevin’s parents first, they must also work to save the adults.

Who’s in the cast?

Lisa Kudrow is joined by Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil”), Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations With Friends”), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t Know Me”), Rune Temte (“Eddie the Eagle”), Charlyne Yi (“Knocked Up”), Rachel House (“Heartbreak High”) and Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane”) in the series.

Watch the trailer