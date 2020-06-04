Time Puts Words in Iconic Red Border for First Time — Names of Black People Killed by Systemic Racism

The cover highlights “35 black men and women whose deaths, in many cases by police, were the result of systemic racism and helped fuel the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement”

| June 4, 2020 @ 8:15 AM
Time

Time

In a sign that national unrest after the death of George Floyd is changing things both big and small, Time hit an unusual milestone Thursday: The magazine’s iconic red border had words in it for the first time ever and those words were the names of 35 black people whose deaths were the result of systemic racism.

Many of those whose names appear around the edge of the cover — which will appear on Friday’s edition of the weekly — were killed by police and their deaths, according t0 Time, were not only caused by systemic racism, but “helped fuel the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The names on the cover are these: Trayvon Martin, Yvette Smith, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan McDonald, Tanisha Anderson, Akai Gurley, Tamir Rice, Jerame Reid, Natasha McKenna, Eric Harris, Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, William Chapman, Sandra Bland, Darrius Stewart, Samuel DuBose, Janet Wilson, Calin Roquemore, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Joseph Mann, Terence Crutcher, Chad Robertson, Jordan Edwards, Aaron Bailey, Stephon Clark, Danny Ray Thomas, Antwon Rose, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Also Read: National Association of Black Journalists President's Advice for Newsroom Leaders Amid Protests: Diversify, Listen and Support

“Their names are merely a fraction of the many more who have lost their lives because of the racist violence that has been part of this nation from its start,” said a release from the magazine.

The cover is a painting from Titus Kaphar, who also contributed a painting to Time when similar protests took place in 2014 after police killed unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Kaphar’s newest work features a black mother holding her baby, but the canvas has been cut out where her baby should be, signifying her loss.

“This black mother understands the fire. Black mothers understand despair. I can change nothing in this world, but in paint, I can realize her. That brings me solace … not hope, but solace. She walks me through the flames of rage. My black mother rescues me yet again. I want to be sure that she is seen. I want to be certain that her story is told. And so this time, America must hear her voice,” he said of the piece.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
1 of 29

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE