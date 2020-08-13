Time Out will halt its print editions in America and Portugal, according to the Financial Times.

The move comes as the brand, which publishes free magazines in urban areas around the world, released its first physical edition in London this week following the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down major cities and caused Time Out to rebrand entirely digitally as “Time In.”

Cities like London, Barcelona and Madrid will not see their physical editions disrupted by the new plan, according to FT. A representative for Time Out did not immediately return a request for comment.

Julio Bruno, Time Out Group’s CEO, told FT that the magazine’s future in many of the cities it serves with advertisements and suggestions for local activities is under review: “We’ll have to see what the public and advertisers want.”

Bruno celebrated on social media this week as London re-launched physical copies of Time Out, writing on LinkedIn, “Today we are back on the streets of London. We are Time OUT again! The world has changed in the last few months and we need to adapt and change with it, however we still want to be part of the city and bring you information, innovation and inspiration. This magazine is dedicated to the memory of our beloved founder Tony Elliott who passed away on July 17th- ‘A one-off who changed our wold.'”

Elliott, who launched Time Out in 1968 while studying at the University of Keele in England to help “people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the capital” in London, died last month at the age of 73.

The brand spread to other cities and is now a global media group specializing in local things to do and see in various cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, Sydney, Barcelona and more.