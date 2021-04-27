Time Spent Streaming Spiked 36% Globally in Q1 | Chart

by | April 27, 2021 @ 3:44 PM
On-demand viewing continues to gain traction at the expense of live events, new data shows

You probably already knew from experience that “Netflix and chill” became even more popular over the last year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. New data from streaming analytics firm Conviva highlights just how much streaming has spiked since early 2020.

The key takeaway from Conviva’s latest “State of Streaming” report for Q1 2021: Global time spent streaming surged 36% from the same time last year. And most of those gains can be attributed to emerging streaming markets outside the U.S., where the 18% year-over-year spike was relatively tame by comparison.

