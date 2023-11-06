Dave O’Connor has been named as the new President of Time Studios, Time CEO Jessica Sibley announced in a memo to staff Monday.

O’Connor will replace Ian Orefice, who served as President and COO of Time before departing the company to launch the content studio EverWonder, with Jeff Zucker’s RedBird IMI. O’Connor will be based out of New York and will report directly to Sibley.

“As President, Dave will further TIME Studios’ mission of creating premium storytelling that moves the world, while providing the vision and strategic direction to propel TIME Studios forward in this dynamic entertainment landscape,” Sibley wrote in the memo.

“With a proven track record of crafting business models to sustain profits and fuel growth, Dave also brings a deep creative background to TIME Studios, with over two decades of experience as a showrunner, executive producer and director,” Sibley continued.

O’Connor joined Time after co-founding Majordomo Media, where he served as co-CEO and produced hit series including “Chef Vs. Wild,” for Hulu.

“I look forward to leading and building on the success of TIME Studios into its next chapter,” O’Connor said in a statement. “I have been so impressed with how TIME Studios has made a big splash in the premium non-fiction film and television business, creating an ambitious slate of high-profile projects and partnering with some of the best filmmakers in the world to bring them to life.”

According to the company, Time Studios has “demonstrated tremendous growth, generating more than $100M in revenue in its first three years.”